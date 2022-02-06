UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO CARA RESCUE, SANFORD
Submission ID: 2533
Date Found February 05, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron, NC
Street or Road McPherson Rd
Closest Major Intersection Cypress church Rd
Finder's Name Megan
Finder's email Megan.bustin@gmail.com
Primary Phone (317) 416-6858
Additional Comments Found roaming in the street. Jumped right into my car. Collar and rabies tag but no chip.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pittie Mix
Markings Bridle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag
