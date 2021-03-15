UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2189
Date Found March 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Mikes place and Johnson street
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 501
Finder's Name Katie
Finder's email lewiske2@hotmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (518) 362-6300
Additional Comments Found small 50-60 ish lb female brindle pit bull, looks like she is nursing or recently stopped nursing puppies. Very sweet and friendly and well behaved.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.