Submission ID: 2486
Date Found December 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst Holly Inn
Finder's Name Bethanie Chamberlin
Finder's email bethanie.chamberlin@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (760) 845-8073
Additional Comments She’s so sweet! She’s not scared, she came right to me. She’s wearing a collar but no tag indicating where she lives or a phone number. A kind lady took her home till we find her owner. I have Her number.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mut
Markings Brown and black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Pink
