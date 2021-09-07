UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES IN CARTHAGE on 9/7
Submission ID: 2365
Date Found September 06, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Lobelia
Closest Major Intersection McKinney
Finder's Name Brittany
Finder's email Bqualls09@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (574) 361-9487
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
(0) comments
