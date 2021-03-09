UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2183
Date Found March 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Heritage Farm Rd Whispering Pines
Street or Road Heritage Farm Rd
Closest Major Intersection Heritage Farm and Vass Carthage Rd
Finder's Name Molly Hopton
Finder's email barnbliss@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (305) 393-5814
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mastiff
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.