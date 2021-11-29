Submission ID: 2466
Date Found November 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines
Street or Road Sandpiper Dr
Finder's Name Emily Farlow
Finder's email emilykfarlow@gmail.com
Primary Phone (919) 475-3554
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings Black with brown brindle
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
