Submission ID: 2358
Date Found September 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) 690 and US1, Vass, near guys and dolls salon
Street or Road Lobelia road (690)
Closest Major Intersection 690 and 1
Finder's Name Vanessa
Finder's email Hey_you__1115@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 988-4473
Additional Comments Sweet boy, 4-5 yo (guessing), found roaming in the woods on my property. He is intact so I’m sure he was out trying to hookup. I can fence him but not too long.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings Brindle with white face
Predominant Color Brindle
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Gray and black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
