Submission ID: 2896Finder's First Name RubyFinder's email ruby_enloe@hotmail.com CONTACT INFORMATIONDate Found December 03, 2022Area Found (Please include city/town) Near NC HWY 24/27Street or Road Russell RoadClosest Major Intersection Talc Mine RoadFinder's Name Ruby EnloeFinder's email ruby_enloe@hotmail.comZip 27242Primary Phone (910) 690-9919PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONType of Animal DogBreed Unsure Markings Brindle and whitePredominant Color Brindle2nd Color WhiteSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? UnsureSize/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)APPEARANCETail of Pet LongMICROCHIPHas Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? UnsureCOATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet ErectCOLLARCollar of Pet None
