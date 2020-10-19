UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2031
Date Found October 15, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Sandhurst South
Street or Road Elk Road
Closest Major Intersection Fort Bragg and Indiana
Finder's Name KELLIE BANKOS
Finder's email kbankos5@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 725-0149
Alternate phone (910) 723-4634
Additional Comments Found bulldog mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bulldogmix
Markings Long tongue
Predominant Color Brindle
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.