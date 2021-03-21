Submission ID: 2195
Date Found March 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road Valley and Granny
Closest Major Intersection Near Bella lumber
Finder's Name Jonathan Richman
Finder's email jrichman4@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 528-9533
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer mix
Markings White chest and front feet. Brown body.
Predominant Color Brindle and white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
