Submission ID: 2176
Date Found March 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Hwy 24/27 near sandpits
Street or Road Hey 24/27
Closest Major Intersection Claude white rd
Finder's Name Martin Beaird
Finder's email Bdean041091@gmail.com
Zip 27505
Primary Phone (910) 929-6469
Alternate phone (910) 890-2060
Additional Comments Dog was found in middle of road , I was not the finder , posting for my in law
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.