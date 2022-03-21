Submission ID: 2586
Date Found March 21, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Bonnie Brook Rd Aberdeen NC
Street or Road 910 N Sandhills
Closest Major Intersection US1, Cedar avenue
Finder's Name Webb & Morton Law Firm
Finder's email theresa@webbmorton.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 944-9555
Additional Comments Boston terrier female located at law firm on US1. Asked area homes if dog belonged to them no one claimed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Did
Breed Boston terrier
Markings Classic Boston markings
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
