Submission ID: 2518
Date Found January 24, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) 50 Lost Tree Road-Pinehurst, NC
Street or Road 50 lost tree road, pobox 4480
Closest Major Intersection McKenzie Road
Finder's Name Ann Mage
Finder's email oldsilkroute@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 295-2055
Alternate phone (910) 585-8070
Additional Comments Medium sized dog- part border collie -female -well behaved -obviously an indoor pet-friendly-obedient -nice markings
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) unknown
Type of Animal dog
Breed border collie
Markings white feet with tan legs and black body with white on the chest and part of head
Predominant Color black
2nd Color white
3rd Color tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) no tags
