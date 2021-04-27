UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2227
Date Found April 27, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst, NC
Street or Road Linden Rd
Finder's Name Rachael
Finder's email rastawin@ncsu.edu
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (704) 249-0006
Additional Comments I found the sweetest girl off of Linden Road around 10:30 AM this morning. She has a collar, but no tag and is not microchipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border Collie
Markings Little notch of tongue missing
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
