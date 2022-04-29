Submission ID: 2623
Date Found April 28, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinebluff NC
Street or Road Laurel oak Lane
Closest Major Intersection Highway 1
Finder's Name Alyssa Tayon
Finder's email Atayon09@gmail.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (951) 282-5435
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Blue tick hound
Markings Black dots
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Green
