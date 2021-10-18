Submission ID: 2422
Date Found October 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Forester Drive
Closest Major Intersection Long point
Finder's Name Emily Milani
Finder's email emilymilani16@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (408) 706-8764
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed unknown
Markings Black with brown markings
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) silver rabies tag
