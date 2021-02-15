Submission ID: 2158
Date Found February 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End - On Doubs Chapel between Murdocksville Rd and Carthage Rd.
Street or Road Doubs Chapel Rd
Closest Major Intersection Murdocksville Rd
Finder's Name Renee
Finder's email rdhuppert@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 947-2858
Additional Comments Please call to identify
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Blonde
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
