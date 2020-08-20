Submission ID: 1979
Date Found August 19, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson springs
Street or Road Hoffman road
Closest Major Intersection Rt 211
Finder's Name Marianne Nugent
Finder's email Mariannenugent@yahoo.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (609) 226-8429
Additional Comments Female dog. Really sweet has collar on with a leash attached that was broken
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings Long hair fluffy tail blonde with brown on face
Predominant Color Blonde
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.