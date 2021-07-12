UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Date Found July 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, North Carolina
Street or Road Midland Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Traffic light at Longleaf CC - Midland and Knoll Rd
Finder's Name Janice Storrs
Finder's email jlstorrs@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 315-9577
Alternate phone (910) 692-9577
Additional Comments Dog found on Midland Rd at the intersection of Knoll Rd. Dog going today to get scanned for chip at the Vet.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pekinese
Markings Gold and White
Predominant Color Blond
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Owner Should Describe
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
