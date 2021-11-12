Submission ID: 2450
Date Found November 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC (By Burger King)
Street or Road N Sandhills BLVD
Closest Major Intersection Johnson St. & N Sandhills Blvd
Finder's Name Pinehurst Animal Hospital
Finder's email info@pinehurstvet.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 692-3551
Additional Comments We have not had any luck contacting the owner with the information we have on file for pet.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Jackson?
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Mix
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color black
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies Tag
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.