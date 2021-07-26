Submission ID: 2313
Date Found July 25, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road Murray hill rd
Finder's Name Amber
Finder's email Amberatkinson92@gmail.com
Primary Phone (919) 696-7654
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed breed
Markings Black and white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
