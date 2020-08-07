Submission ID: 1966
Date Found August 07, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern pines nc: W broad street
Street or Road W broad at in front of hatchet brewing
Closest Major Intersection W broad and Illinois
Finder's Name Katie
Finder's email kaporemba@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (719) 330-6350
Additional Comments Just saw a chihuahua french bulldog mix (black and white) running down W Broad St in front of the Ship Onsite. No collar and I didn’t have my phone to take a pic. Seemed very timid and ran around the back of the building when we tried to grab him😞
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed chihuahua french bulldog mix (black and white)
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black markings
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
