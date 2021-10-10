Submission ID: 2407
Date Found October 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End
Street or Road Hardee Branch RD
Finder's Name Moore Humane Society
Finder's email moorehumane@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 947-2631
Additional Comments Found a female terrier mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Stella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier Mix
Markings blk
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
