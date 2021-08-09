Submission ID: 2329
Date Found August 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Thunder Road
Closest Major Intersection
Finder's Name Kyle Rice
Finder's email ricekc@mindspring.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (786) 449-1826
Additional Comments Two lost puppies along Thunder Creek road. Smaller dog is male, larger is female. They were scanned for microchips and did not have them, and a cursory health exam shows them to be in good health. Clean straight plaque-free teeth. Thick shiny fur. Female has a small spot of skin irritation: possibly an allergic reaction to an insect bite. Animal Advocates estimate age at 6 - 12 months. Dogs are shy, but non aggressive. They appear to be crate trained and to have been socialized to some extent. Ad only allows one picture. Male shown
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Kyle Rice
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Terrier
Markings Black
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.