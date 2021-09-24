Date Found September 23, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) White Rock Road
Finder's Name Christian Bolduc
Finder's email aubreyfelter@gmail.com
Zip
Primary Phone (919)770-2280
Additional Comments Male, not neutered. Was around the house for a little bit and then ran off but is still in the area
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shephard
Markings Black
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Not neutered
Size/Weight of Pet Large
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip?No
COAT
Coat of Pet
EARS
Ears of Pet
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Yes
