Submission ID: 2443
Date Found November 04, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Shepherds Trail, Aberdeen
Street or Road Shepherds Trail
Closest Major Intersection Hydrangea dr
Finder's Name Isabelle Reddy
Finder's email Isabelle.Reddy@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (360) 451-8265
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd mix
Markings Black
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(1) comment
There were 2 dogs and according to finder's post on Facebook page for the Pilot Lost and Found Pets, they have been reunited with their family.
