UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2009
Date Found September 23, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road 135 Broadmeade Drive
Finder's Name Wayne Crawford
Finder's email cathycrawford1983@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (978) 604-8411
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog Poodle Mix Black about 13 pounds
Breed Poodle Mix
Markings All Black
Predominant Color All Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
