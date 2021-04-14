UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2221
Date Found April 14, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Richards
Closest Major Intersection Murray Hill Road and Highway 1
Finder's Name Tina
Finder's email Turtlegirl1975@outlook.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 975-6822
Additional Comments Black male appears to be a Pomeranian or mix.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pomeranian or mix
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Blue with bananas
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.