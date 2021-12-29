Submission ID: 2498
Date Found December 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines
Street or Road Victoria Drive
Finder's Name Paige Martinez
Finder's email Paigek.martinez@gmail.com
Primary Phone (480) 252-1101
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit mix
Markings Scar on top of head
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
