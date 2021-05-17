Submission ID: 2249
Date Found May 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, Hoke County
Street or Road Ashemont Rd
Closest Major Intersection Ashemont and 211
Finder's Name Allison Hunsinger
Finder's email achunsinger@windstream.net
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 638-0886
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Black
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed, Possibly Pit and Lab
Markings Must Identify
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Must Identify
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Pet name and phone number (not in service)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.