Submission ID: 2374
Date Found September 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Southern Pines
Finder's Name Cassie Agee
Finder's email cassielassiejo@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 690-1612
Additional Comments Found her hiding under a car behind the tennis courts downtown Southern Pines. Very skinny and skittish at first but finally came to me.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed breed
Markings Little White spot on chest and a little white on back paws
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) some type of shoe lace tied on
