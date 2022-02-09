Submission ID: 2539
Date Found February 08, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Upper Lakebay Rd, Vass
Street or Road Lakebay Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Little River
Finder's Name John Sabol
Finder's email Jsabol@aol.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (512) 797-6204
Additional Comments Small black dog found. Well Fed and friendly. No collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Some lab, maybe a little Pitt,
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
