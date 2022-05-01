Submission ID: 2627
Date Found May 01, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Westmore/ Seagrove
Street or Road Bud Rd
Closest Major Intersection Mack Rd/ Dover Church Rd
Finder's Name Mac
Finder's email macmetz@gmail.com
Zip 27342
Primary Phone (919) 810-6636
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed Labrador
Markings Black with white on belly
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.