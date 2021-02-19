UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2161
Date Found February 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) 211 between West End and Pinehurst
Street or Road Highway 211
Finder's Name Susan Johnston
Finder's email shjohnston72@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (917) 371-0321
Additional Comments Male lab mix with orange collar no tags found in road on Hwy 211 heading into Pinehurst @ 10:30a on Friday 2/19/2021
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black lab mix
Markings Grey muzzle and some white on his chest
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
