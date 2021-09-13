Submission ID: 2376
Date Found September 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Robbins/Carthage, NC
Street or Road Putnam Glendon Road
Closest Major Intersection Putnam Glendon Rd. & Rte. 22
Finder's Name Tara Troublefield
Finder's email ttroublefield72@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 528-1905
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings White on chest and left front paw
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Camouflage
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
