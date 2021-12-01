Submission ID: 2469
Date Found November 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst # 6
Street or Road 189 National Dr.
Finder's Name Kara Berasi
Finder's email kkberasi@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (614) 354-6036
Additional Comments Found a black female lab mix on National Dr.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab Mix
Markings White Speck on chest
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
