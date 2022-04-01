Submission ID: 2595
Date Found March 28, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road 15/501
Closest Major Intersection Pizza Hut
Finder's Name Cerissa Flint
Finder's email cerissa9@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 986-2041
Additional Comments Found a Mama dog lab mix and her two pups at Pizza Hut in Carthage
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab Mix
Markings black speckle on chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
