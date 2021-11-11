Submission ID: 2448
Date Found November 10, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Between Montgomery and Moore county
Street or Road NC HIGHWAY 24-27
Finder's Name Jenae
Finder's email hesse.jenae@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (316) 648-8985
Additional Comments Sweet medium sized black dog found on the highway. She was found with a larger male brown pitbull with a green collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings All black
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
There were two dogs found together and they are now at the county shelter, one female this black one, and one male brown with white markings. They have been posted on the shelter's Facebook page as well as on the shelter's website.
