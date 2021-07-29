UPDATE: FINDER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN RETURNED TO OWNER
Submission ID: 2315
Date Found July 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End (Maplewood) near Eastwood Fire Dept.
Street or Road 197 Riverway Lane
Closest Major Intersection 73 and and Murdocksville Road
Finder's Name Justin Blackburn
Finder's email jblackburn1024@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 639-2002
Additional Comments Had a black lab wonder onto the property. Super friendly and well behaved guy. Walked the Maplewood neighborhood to see if someone was out searching. He’s here in my backyard. Moore county Sheriffs Animal Control is aware he is here.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black Lab
Markings Solid black with no major markings
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None (does have a shock collar on)
