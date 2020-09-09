Submission ID: 2825
Date Lost September 07, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Strother rd
Owner's Full Name Patricia Hughes
Email patorne@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-944-4291
Alternate Phone (910) 922-9079
Additional Comments Very Friendly black
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Laverne
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab in Hon
Markings White marks on her chest
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 2 Years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
