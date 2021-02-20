Submission ID: 2162
Date Found February 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Main st
Closest Major Intersection Us1
Finder's Name Kari
Finder's email Bluewaters_91@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 603-9550
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit/boxer...etc mix
Markings Gray black white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Grey
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
