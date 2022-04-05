Submission ID: 2601
Date Found April 04, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Highway 1
Finder's Name Amy
Finder's email Amyrblondin@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 585-9739
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Dane
Markings White patch on chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
