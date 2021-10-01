Submission ID: 2396
Date Found October 01, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage/Cameron
Street or Road Joel Rd
Closest Major Intersection Between the intersections with Farm Life and Carthage roads
Finder's Name Mrs Howell
Finder's email tmetteer94@msn.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (208) 221-3163
Alternate phone (208) 569-9399
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit cross?
Markings White on chest and front of neck
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Dark brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
