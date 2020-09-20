Submission ID: 2003
Date Found September 19, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Route 1
Finder's Name Emma
Finder's email egc0428@aol.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 638-9469
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) No name
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua mix
Markings black body with some brown spots along legs and face
Predominant Color black
2nd Color brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
