Submission ID: 2478
Date Found December 04, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Eagle Springs, Biscoe
Street or Road Mcduffie Road
Closest Major Intersection Mcduffie Road - 24/27
Finder's Name Tony
Finder's email Onlyacaareleft@yahoo.com
Zip 27209
Primary Phone (978) 310-9535
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Spaniel
Markings Black & White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Orange
