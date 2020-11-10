UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES IN CARTHAGE
Date Found November 10, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Foxfire Village, NC
Street or Road Wildwood Lane
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman Rd
Finder's Name Laura Dunn
Finder's email lauraelizabethdunnsmiles@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 709-8048
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Puppy
Breed Pity mix??
Markings Black with white see picture
Predominant Color Black with white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) camo
