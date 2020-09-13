Submission ID: 1998
Date Found September 12, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Ashley Heights, NC
Street or Road Reservation Road/Blackjack Road
Closest Major Intersection Calloway Rd/Reservation Rd
Finder's Name Terri Welborn
Finder's email weebit.terri@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 852-9986
Additional Comments Sweet puppy and a little shy. Approximately 8-10 weeks old. Could be black lab mix. Has a white spot on her chest.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings White blaze on chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
