Submission ID: 2391
Date Found September 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Bowman Road, Aberdeen NC
Finder's Name Sheila Perrotta
Finder's email Sperrotta928@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 585-0999
Additional Comments Super friendly male puppy, good with other dogs, loves to play and is very loveable. . No tags and no microchip.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Maybe lab mix
Markings White all over with chocolate ears and one eye
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Chocolate brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.