Submission ID: 2599
Date Found April 02, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 690 and Black Hawk Rd
Finder's Name Judith
Finder's email Judith154@hotmail.com
Primary Phone (321) 427-7679
Additional Comments Will be taking her to Moore Humane Society to check for microchip 4/3/22.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit mix
Markings White on chest and toes
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
