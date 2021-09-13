Submission ID: 2375
Date Found September 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Stoney Hill Church
Closest Major Intersection Stoney Hill Church rd And Vass Carthage Rd
Finder's Name Andrew Hill
Finder's email andrewhill3@mac.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 303-2610
Additional Comments Found a female Pekingese mix on the intersection of Stoney Hill Church Rd and Vass Carthage Rd
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pekingese mix
Markings Two black
Predominant Color White
2nd Color black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
